Yuk!

A very rare trip into Preston last week to visit our bank. Of course all the nearest local banks have closed so all the way into Preston to see if they could trace a cheque that was missing.

A long story as it was closed for ‘sprucing up’. Nearest bank over 20 miles away.



Popped into a shop on way to car park to buy something & the girl behind the till said there were 4 staff in the shopping centre outside to help.



Saw them & great news they solved the query straight away! Success!



I was just thankful I was a chatterbox & spoke about my problem…..I went & thanked her afterwards.

Anyway just outside & next to where the bank staff were sitting was this disgusting sweet stall.



Don’t they look just disgusting?