A sociable day by happypat
Photo 4920

A sociable day

Not done a lot today!
I did my writing up of the minutes from yesterday committee meeting this morning & then off out to our Tuesday lunch at the village cafe, six of us!
We sat there until 2.30 pm then pottered home.

Later on our two neighbours came round with a bottle of Prosecco under their arm.

We put the world to rites plus Andrew came round with some night lights that come on by movement. Rather amazing & they were worried to hear Harry had fallen over in the night in the dark.
Hopefully this will prevent that happening again.

Thank you for all your lovely comments….i forget to say that but I love reading them all.
13th January 2026 13th Jan 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1347% complete

View this month »

Lesley ace
A very civilised and elegant (liquid) lunch?
January 13th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sounds a lovely day Pat , Hope Harry is OK. This is a lovely and inviting scene - what lovely neighbours !
January 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
You have wonderful neighbours… hope Harry is being slow & very careful…
January 13th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a lovely day Pat. Hope the night lights help Harry.
January 13th, 2026  
Babs ace
Sounds like quite a sociable day.
January 13th, 2026  
