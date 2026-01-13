A sociable day

Not done a lot today!

I did my writing up of the minutes from yesterday committee meeting this morning & then off out to our Tuesday lunch at the village cafe, six of us!

We sat there until 2.30 pm then pottered home.



Later on our two neighbours came round with a bottle of Prosecco under their arm.



We put the world to rites plus Andrew came round with some night lights that come on by movement. Rather amazing & they were worried to hear Harry had fallen over in the night in the dark.

Hopefully this will prevent that happening again.



Thank you for all your lovely comments….i forget to say that but I love reading them all.