Hot chocolate!

I met two friends in the cafe this morning.

My cinema friend Dot on the left & Angela on the right.

I had an hour to spare before I had my haircut!

It was hectic in the village this morning as it was market day & of all days the council decided today was the day to re tarmac the road going past the little supermarket.

Of all days to choose …. Monday would have been so much better as it’s closing day!

Poor Derek had a shop delivery & the wagon couldn’t get anywhere near the shop to unload….he would not be a happy man!



Our son in law has just brought a treadmill for Harry. The Foot room where Cathy works has lent us theirs so he can keep moving in the winter…. he has so much exercise in the summer mowing the lawn but this winter he hasn’t been walking as much & it’s not been good. I shall have a go too!