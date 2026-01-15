Sign up
Previous
Photo 4922
Sunset…a January Winter Sky
Taken ten minutes ago, so glad I looked west as this is a beautiful sun set. Well a sort of sunset as hasn’t actually been sunny today.
Taken on our back garden decking!
It’s getting noticeably lighter every week now but still very chilly.
What do they say…..As the days lengthen the cold strengthens!
Harry & I have been to our fitness class this morning plus we have been on the treadmill too.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
1
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5795
photos
119
followers
84
following
1348% complete
4915
4916
4917
4918
4919
4920
4921
4922
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th January 2026 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
winter
Hazel
ace
That's a wonderful sky, Pat! Funny how we can sometimes have such a wonderful sunset when the day has not been sunny! Well done for your exercise. I'm off to hydrotherapy in the morning, water at 34/35C!
January 15th, 2026
