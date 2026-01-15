Previous
Sunset…a January Winter Sky by happypat
Photo 4922

Sunset…a January Winter Sky

Taken ten minutes ago, so glad I looked west as this is a beautiful sun set. Well a sort of sunset as hasn’t actually been sunny today.
Taken on our back garden decking!

It’s getting noticeably lighter every week now but still very chilly.

What do they say…..As the days lengthen the cold strengthens!

Harry & I have been to our fitness class this morning plus we have been on the treadmill too.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Pat Knowles

Hazel ace
That's a wonderful sky, Pat! Funny how we can sometimes have such a wonderful sunset when the day has not been sunny! Well done for your exercise. I'm off to hydrotherapy in the morning, water at 34/35C!
January 15th, 2026  
