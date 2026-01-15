Sunset…a January Winter Sky

Taken ten minutes ago, so glad I looked west as this is a beautiful sun set. Well a sort of sunset as hasn’t actually been sunny today.

Taken on our back garden decking!



It’s getting noticeably lighter every week now but still very chilly.



What do they say…..As the days lengthen the cold strengthens!



Harry & I have been to our fitness class this morning plus we have been on the treadmill too.