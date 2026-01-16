Today’s prizes!

Previous
Such a lovely bright day I decided to walk to the village & back.
We have a destination purpose now as it’s just the perfect walk to the new charity shop & back. Seven minutes each way plus my friend Brenda lives two doors away.
She is always baking & ready for visitors so a cup of tea & a piece of newly baked shortbread then on to the charity shop…….perfect. I must add I don’t have much jewellery at all but I like these & my pearl necklaces.

I love small vintage brooches & I was lucky with these two today.
We have both had a go on the treadmill too, me once & Harry twice!
Beverley ace
Beautiful vintage brooch’s… I really like vintage everything 😃
Well done on your exercises…
January 16th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I do love a bit of vintage jewellery too! Nice ones.
January 16th, 2026  
