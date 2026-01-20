My niece & her husband have recently moved to live & work on a very large estate in Kincraig in the Cairngorms. He is their new Ecology manager.
David is very into wild life & nature & appeared on Nature Watch in connection with RSPB occasionally.
They have bought a house that’s rather high up & this was their view last night.
Amazing skies & colour of the Aurora Borealis!
So special to see, they sent these photos to my brother who is on holiday in Spain.
I remember saying this to my dad some years ago and he was astonished, but then he grew up in a village in the Western Isles where there were no street lights (light pollution?)
High places and shore lines seem to be the best light show spaces 😊.
They are an amazing sight.