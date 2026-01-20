Previous
Up North by happypat
Up North

My niece & her husband have recently moved to live & work on a very large estate in Kincraig in the Cairngorms. He is their new Ecology manager.
David is very into wild life & nature & appeared on Nature Watch in connection with RSPB occasionally.
They have bought a house that’s rather high up & this was their view last night.
Amazing skies & colour of the Aurora Borealis!

So special to see, they sent these photos to my brother who is on holiday in Spain.
20th January 2026

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Wowzer!!! That is stunning ❤️
January 20th, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
How lucky they could see this! Stunning!
January 20th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Fabulous!
January 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful ! they are so lucky ! fav
January 20th, 2026  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wow.... that's amazing. I've had school friends comment on how amazing the Northern Lights have been this week near where I grew up. I've never actually seen it myself.
I remember saying this to my dad some years ago and he was astonished, but then he grew up in a village in the Western Isles where there were no street lights (light pollution?)
High places and shore lines seem to be the best light show spaces 😊.
January 20th, 2026  
Dianne ace
What a beautiful sight and sounds a terrific place to live and work.
January 20th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Looks amazing. It was too cloudy here in Newcastle this time.
January 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Aaamazing! Oh my goodness superb. A wonderful place to be…. Nature is life
January 20th, 2026  
julia ace
Amazing capture.. A friend got a glimps of Aurora Australis here last night..
They are an amazing sight.
January 20th, 2026  
