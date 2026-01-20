Up North

My niece & her husband have recently moved to live & work on a very large estate in Kincraig in the Cairngorms. He is their new Ecology manager.

David is very into wild life & nature & appeared on Nature Watch in connection with RSPB occasionally.

They have bought a house that’s rather high up & this was their view last night.

Amazing skies & colour of the Aurora Borealis!



So special to see, they sent these photos to my brother who is on holiday in Spain.