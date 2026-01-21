Library day.

Inside the library van yesterday.

Glenys comes every three weeks & parks opposite our house where the road widens a bit.

We can take as many books as we want & no date to return as Glenys automatically renews them so we are never fined.

She will also order any book without charge.

As a massive reader this is such a bonus although I do like the main library better.

More room, more books plus in the van we are always mindful of the steps, sometimes there are five borrowers in the van & it’s a bit of a squash.

Don’t step back without looking.



From the left Eileen, Glenys & Lesley .