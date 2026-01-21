Library day.

Inside the library van yesterday.
Glenys comes every three weeks & parks opposite our house where the road widens a bit.
We can take as many books as we want & no date to return as Glenys automatically renews them so we are never fined.
She will also order any book without charge.
As a massive reader this is such a bonus although I do like the main library better.
More room, more books plus in the van we are always mindful of the steps, sometimes there are five borrowers in the van & it’s a bit of a squash.
Don’t step back without looking.
I found it…. A Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes.