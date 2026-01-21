Previous
Library day. by happypat
Library day.

Inside the library van yesterday.
Glenys comes every three weeks & parks opposite our house where the road widens a bit.
We can take as many books as we want & no date to return as Glenys automatically renews them so we are never fined.
She will also order any book without charge.
As a massive reader this is such a bonus although I do like the main library better.
More room, more books plus in the van we are always mindful of the steps, sometimes there are five borrowers in the van & it’s a bit of a squash.
Don’t step back without looking.

From the left Eileen, Glenys & Lesley .
Dorothy ace
Wonder service. Have you read a book about a woman who delivered books by horseback in Appalachia? I will try to find the title. It might even be based on a real person.
I found it…. A Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes.
January 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A mobile library is such a bonus for the rural community . I remember how much my mum used to look forward to the library day and as an avid reader - she seemed to come home with a bagful of books each time !
January 21st, 2026  
