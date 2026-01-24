Previous
Sisters by happypat
Photo 4931

Sisters

I hadn’t taken any photos today but I’m posting this one today simply because it’s Tessie’s second birthday today .
Both girls love their fairy skirts!

Happy Birthday Tessie.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Pat Knowles

Dianne ace
Sweet girls!
January 24th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Joyful times! Happy Birthday Tessie🧚‍♀️
January 24th, 2026  
Babs ace
Happy birthday Tessie what a sweet photo of the two fairies together.
January 24th, 2026  
