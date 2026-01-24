Sign up
Photo 4931
Sisters
I hadn’t taken any photos today but I’m posting this one today simply because it’s Tessie’s second birthday today .
Both girls love their fairy skirts!
Happy Birthday Tessie.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Dianne
ace
Sweet girls!
January 24th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Joyful times! Happy Birthday Tessie🧚♀️
January 24th, 2026
Babs
ace
Happy birthday Tessie what a sweet photo of the two fairies together.
January 24th, 2026
