Early lambs!

Just as I posted this our electricity went off so Harry & I have our camping lights on.

Oh just back on! That was quick.!!!!



I have been to our Lady Farmers meeting this afternoon. The speaker cancelled so we had a quiz. Three of us in our team & we came second.

I looked out if the kitchen window & saw these lambs.

They look quite a good age so early lambs indeed.

The first ones I have seen this year.



Out Rawcliffe church in the background. It’s large & in the middle of a very rural area, I have never been in it.