Early lambs! by happypat
Early lambs!

Just as I posted this our electricity went off so Harry & I have our camping lights on.
Oh just back on! That was quick.!!!!

I have been to our Lady Farmers meeting this afternoon. The speaker cancelled so we had a quiz. Three of us in our team & we came second.
I looked out if the kitchen window & saw these lambs.
They look quite a good age so early lambs indeed.
The first ones I have seen this year.

Out Rawcliffe church in the background. It’s large & in the middle of a very rural area, I have never been in it.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! what a wonderful sight Pat and they are quite big too ! Disappointing in not having your speaker but its good to test our brains sometime !
January 26th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
They’re always a pleasure to see. A friend of mine, who I did my nurse training with, was from a farm & they always started lambing in January.
January 26th, 2026  
Barb ace
Lovely rural capture, Pat!
January 26th, 2026  
Hazel ace
Such a peaceful scene!
January 26th, 2026  
