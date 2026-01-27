Previous
Father & daughter time by happypat
Father & daughter time

Nina & her dad Simon are camping overnight on a friends farm.
A little treat before she starts school.

A busy day as I’ve been catching up with paper work from yesterday’s meeting plus Harry isn’t well at the moment.
He was sick after his evening meal so I think he has some bug & then he fell over in the night. He was so lucky & never broke anything although scraped all the skin off his arm.
Hopefully by tomorrow he will feel stronger & more like himself.

No time for a photo so I pinched this one. Our DIL receives photos every morning it seems from Alex so she passes them on to us.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
