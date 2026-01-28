Previous
Nina adventures by happypat
Nina adventures

Sorry no new photo taken by me today.

Nina & Simon to the rescue again!

I had to go into Garstang chemist. Get Harry’s glasses mended & deliver our local Focus magazine so the day has shot by.

Harry is very weak on his legs & no appetite except funnily enough he’s enjoying trifle!
It’s sloppy & easy to digest I guess.
On the whole though I think he’s better than yesterday.
His arm needs dressing again tonight with iodine dressings.

Thank you for all your caring comments……I have read them to Harry & he says thank you.

Loving seeing our little Nina on holiday with dad…..not a tent though I notice, rather a nice cabin! Not roughing it as I thought!
Dianne ace
How sweet they had a trip away together. I hope Harry continues to improve quickly.
January 28th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely - Love the joy on Nina's face, and I like the fact Nina has taken her boots off before entering the cabin!! I wonder if Simon also had his boot off !!
I hope Harry continues to get better . Amazing how your appetite gets disrupted when not well , and food that need little or no digesting are the only food that seem to tickle the tastebuds . Get well soon Harry 🙏
January 28th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Sorry to hear of Harry's woes! It's scary knowing they might fall. Delightful idea to go to a wild cabin and explore!
January 28th, 2026  
