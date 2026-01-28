Nina adventures

Sorry no new photo taken by me today.



Nina & Simon to the rescue again!



I had to go into Garstang chemist. Get Harry’s glasses mended & deliver our local Focus magazine so the day has shot by.



Harry is very weak on his legs & no appetite except funnily enough he’s enjoying trifle!

It’s sloppy & easy to digest I guess.

On the whole though I think he’s better than yesterday.

His arm needs dressing again tonight with iodine dressings.



Thank you for all your caring comments……I have read them to Harry & he says thank you.



Loving seeing our little Nina on holiday with dad…..not a tent though I notice, rather a nice cabin! Not roughing it as I thought!