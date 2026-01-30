Previous
Bowling times by happypat
Photo 4935

Bowling times

Taken a few years ago this is Harry’s bowling group that meet up in the caffe on a Tuesday.
Sadly two of these players have died since this was taken.
They really enjoyed their summer bowling days but none if them play these days…. Perhaps this year.
Harry has numb & bent fingers so not so good for bowling these days. His sister Margaret is next to him
Harry is brighter today but still has a bad back. We have a wheelchair belonging to the neighbours in the car boot so I might take him to the walk in centre this weekend to check out his back after his fall. He might be able to get some stronger pain killers.

Sorry I am a. It lax with the commenting at the moment, I will do my best.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer ace
A lovely candid and a summery shot! Hope Harry is more comfortable soon.
January 30th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot Pat, Glad to hear Harry is brighter today - I should take him to be checked out Pat , it could be only a sprained muscle BUT - better safe than sorry ! XX don't worry about the commenting - you have more important things to deal with at the moment !
January 30th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
So sorry about this, falls are just terrible. I hope the Dr at least does an x-ray of Harry’s back.
January 30th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact