Shelf

Into the bank of spare photos tonight. This is a shelf on a bookcase at our daughter’s house.



The little tree came from Venice, the shop was full of glass everything as you expect from Venice.



The photo is of Ruth her mother in law as she mows her lawn.



I don’t know where the little next door sign comes from but I love that.



Harry & I are very glad of our good neighbours just now

. I had to pop across the road after 10pm last night to ask him to help me get Harry up from the chair. He came to help willingly.



Last day of January ….thank goodness!