Going for the cows! by happypat
Photo 4937

Going for the cows!

Anthony our youngest son in NZ sent us this photo this week so I have pinched it. He took it as he came along the cow race (the track the cows travel on from field to milking place). Loved how the sun …..(setting or rising he didn’t say ….appeared between the trees.

Not much time at the moment as Harry is in hospital so it’s surprising the time it takes up visiting etc.
He’s not been well for a while but I had to ring for the ambulance yesterday morning. As soon as I had done it the relief was tremendous…..all out if my hands.
He has an infection somewhere but there was a bit of an incident where all the buzzers went off!

Anyway he’s on the mend but came out of Resus into a bay but today he is in the corridor waiting for a bed in a ward.
Not very satisfactory but it’s winter & we have a lot of people to cater for in our NHS system.

Tired so I will be skipping commenting tonight but thank you for yours.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
You need to sleep, relax and look after you… & repeat.
You need to feel good when Harry comes home.

February 2nd, 2026  
GaryW ace
Praying for Harry's healing and for your peace and rest!
Beautiful photo. I love "road" and "sun" photos so this one is a double winner!
February 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
a beautiful photo pat , all your 365 friends, me included , will be thinking of you and harry , he's in safe hands , albeit our NHS resources are stretched to the limit .
February 2nd, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful! Thinking of Harry and hoping he is now on the road to recovery! Look after yourself too!
February 2nd, 2026  
