Andrew the chef!

Harry & I have such wonderful neighbours.

I was invited next door for my evening meal tonight.

Andrew loves cooking & he made a delicious supper of chicken, sausage, bacon roast potatoes & three veg plus bread sauce & gravy. Also a glass of fizz.



I’m in bed now with my book.

Harry brighter today. He’s on a ward still with a drip but happier & eating a bit



My word it’s tiring stuff doing nothing but answering the phone & visiting.



People are so kind asking after him & offering help. We are very appreciative of all comments & good wishes.