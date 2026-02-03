Previous
Andrew the chef! by happypat
Photo 4938

Andrew the chef!

Harry & I have such wonderful neighbours.
I was invited next door for my evening meal tonight.
Andrew loves cooking & he made a delicious supper of chicken, sausage, bacon roast potatoes & three veg plus bread sauce & gravy. Also a glass of fizz.

I’m in bed now with my book.
Harry brighter today. He’s on a ward still with a drip but happier & eating a bit

My word it’s tiring stuff doing nothing but answering the phone & visiting.

People are so kind asking after him & offering help. We are very appreciative of all comments & good wishes.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Lesley Aldridge ace
How lovely to have such kind neighbours, best wishes for a good recovery ❤️
February 3rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
My sounds like a large meal
February 3rd, 2026  
Pam Knowler ace
It’s so good to have lovely kind neighbours! Glad to hear Harry is feeling a bit better.
February 3rd, 2026  
