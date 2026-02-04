Book catalogue

Nina lying on the floor choosing the books she wants to buy……every other one apparently!



I was disappointed in Harry’s progress today.

They had moved him to another ward & he was sitting in a chair. A good move it seemed but he was exhausted & only had ice cream for his lunch.

The staff don’t seem to understand he has the infection simply because he has such a bad back he wasn’t moving or drinking because it’s such a procedure to visit the bathroom.

He is not simply an old man with a urinary infection…..but that it’s the result of the back pain.

I had to explain again ! Different ward….different team!



In the end they had to give him two morphine tablets to him back in bed.

They are going to get in touch with the physio team.

Better news tomorrow hopefully . Son in law going in the morning!