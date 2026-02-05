Birthday twins

Our oldest grandchildren are 33 today.

Both arrived in New Zealand straight from school. Traveling in their own as dad had to go first to the job. Mum had a bit of a hold up & couldn’t go for another few weeks. In fact they all emigrated separately as their little dog went in her own too…..what a brave thing to do for the all.

Will worked in the farm they were running & Alex went back to school in Morrinsville.

Alex speaks with a very strong NZ accent but Will has never lost his English one!



Harry looked better today & they have taken on board his bad back. Now on strong pain killers & physio had him walking with a frame.

It was good for him to get out of bed & begin his recovery. If he still has pain they are going to X-ray his back.



Matching pjs for Alex & Nina & Tessie.

Birthday cake from Williams fire fighter colleagues in Rotorua.



Happy Birthday Alex & Will.