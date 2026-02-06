St Anne’s Church Singleton.

On my way to the hospital on the back roads I pass this pretty church. Always usually in a hurry but not last night. A friend of ours who died suddenly is buried here, she was our neighbouring farmer & we saw a lot of them until Anne died suddenly. I stopped off & visited her grave. 2014 she died I couldn’t believe it was so long ago.

This church is very popular for weddings in the summer! Nice Lynch gate!





Harry still in lots of pain with his back but stronger in voice & alertness.

The very helpful doctor has ordered an MRI scan to put our minds at rest.

My brother & sister in law are arriving anytime on their way back from Spain after their usual winter escape. Coming for supper & to pick up his suit.

I was lazy & bought a Pebbys lasagna!



Pebbys is our local bakers in the village. .