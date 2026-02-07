A quick upload as I’m out for my evening meal at a friends house tonight!
I have been so well looked after!
Cathy & Garth been visiting today & they say he seemed a bit brighter but fed up!
Long nights but the chap in opposite bed came across to talk to him.
No MRI scan yet….will be Monday now I guess!
He’s eating better but still got pain when his medication wears off.
Thank you so much for all the lovely comments even though I have been very absent.
Will do better next week hopefully & I do read your posts.
Eldest son sent this photo, apparently the Walnut trees in New Zealand are full of walnuts!
I'm sorry to hear Harry's feeling fed up but it's understandable. I do wish him a speedy recovery.
Laura and Iain have walnut trees in their garden and had cockatoos in the trees this morning! 😀
You take care yourself.
Yes hoping to get lots of walnuts off our tree this year and beat the vermin when they hit the ground.