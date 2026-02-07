Walnuts

A quick upload as I’m out for my evening meal at a friends house tonight!

I have been so well looked after!

Cathy & Garth been visiting today & they say he seemed a bit brighter but fed up!

Long nights but the chap in opposite bed came across to talk to him.

No MRI scan yet….will be Monday now I guess!

He’s eating better but still got pain when his medication wears off.



Thank you so much for all the lovely comments even though I have been very absent.



Will do better next week hopefully & I do read your posts.



Eldest son sent this photo, apparently the Walnut trees in New Zealand are full of walnuts!