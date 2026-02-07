Previous
Walnuts by happypat
Walnuts

A quick upload as I’m out for my evening meal at a friends house tonight!
I have been so well looked after!
Cathy & Garth been visiting today & they say he seemed a bit brighter but fed up!
Long nights but the chap in opposite bed came across to talk to him.
No MRI scan yet….will be Monday now I guess!
He’s eating better but still got pain when his medication wears off.

Thank you so much for all the lovely comments even though I have been very absent.

Will do better next week hopefully & I do read your posts.

Eldest son sent this photo, apparently the Walnut trees in New Zealand are full of walnuts!
Pat Knowles

Sue Cooper ace
That's fascinating, I've never seen walnuts growing.
I'm sorry to hear Harry's feeling fed up but it's understandable. I do wish him a speedy recovery.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture of this lovely tree and crop ( of course not in the UK at the moment ) So good to be looked after by friends - at the moment . Pleased that Harry seems a bit brighter , but it can be so boring in hospital - time drags especially when out of your own routine ! Hope he has his scan on Monday so finally they know what to treat !
Sarah Bremner ace
Good to hear you are feeling cared for and having family able to give you a 'day off'..... it's quite an exhausting phase of life! Sounds positive though. Hope the weekend doesn't feel too long. 😊🙏🥰
Laura and Iain have walnut trees in their garden and had cockatoos in the trees this morning! 😀
julia ace
Oh poor Harry.. lets hope they get all tests done and can get to the bottom of it.
You take care yourself.
Yes hoping to get lots of walnuts off our tree this year and beat the vermin when they hit the ground.
