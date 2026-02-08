Previous
Churchyard! by happypat
Photo 4943

Churchyard!

A frustrating afternoon as they came to collect Harry for his MRI scan but no warning & in the end they couldn’t do it as he was moving about too much as he was in pain.
Better if the nurses had a bit of notice & they had topped his pain killers up!


Better luck hopefully tomorrow!

No need to comment as just filling days!
Pat Knowles

Maggiemae ace
Its good to keep up with what is happening in your life and also appreciate the time to post a new photo!
