Home from home next door!!

Our neighbours living room where I enjoy their fire, dogs & good food after being at the hospital.

Freddie & Pepper live the life of Riley, Sue takes them long walks most days & they are obviously allowed in the sofa because as soon as she got up they were on it!

Well we have a diagnosis for Harry at last.
He had an MRI scan the other day which his doctor has now had a good look & although blurred he can tell he has Discatitis.
Quite rare but it’s an inflammation of the intervertebral disc space usually caused by infection spreading through the blood stream. The doctor said it can occasionally be caused by trauma such as the fall he had but not sure yet. He went down for another MRI scan tonight.
Treatment is rest & a specialist course of antibiotics for 6 to12weeks.
Just relieved all the pain he has had has a definite cause & not just a sort of muscular thing.
We can start getting the right treatment now.

Thank you again for your care & comments.

Tenth day of visiting today & I got lost on the way, I must be loosing the plot!!
