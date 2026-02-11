Previous
Family meet up by happypat
Family meet up

Quite unexpectedly our son in laws mum is in the ward opposite Harry.
We had a family meet up at visiting time.
The nurses thought it was quite funny.
Another MRI scan this afternoon.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat



Beryl Lloyd
Nice to see you all smiling for the camera !! Hope they will come to the root of the trouble with all the Scans ! Take care - all xx
February 11th, 2026  
julia
Oh that will help both of them to have a familar face handy.. Hopefully they are both on the road to recovery..
February 11th, 2026  
Joan Robillard
Nice capture
February 11th, 2026  
