Previous
Photo 4945
Family meet up
Quite unexpectedly our son in laws mum is in the ward opposite Harry.
We had a family meet up at visiting time.
The nurses thought it was quite funny.
Another MRI scan this afternoon.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
3
2
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5819
photos
117
followers
82
following
1354% complete
4938
4939
4940
4941
4942
4943
4944
4945
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th February 2026 2:52pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
hospital
,
family.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice to see you all smiling for the camera !! Hope they will come to the root of the trouble with all the Scans ! Take care - all xx
February 11th, 2026
julia
ace
Oh that will help both of them to have a familar face handy.. Hopefully they are both on the road to recovery..
February 11th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
February 11th, 2026
