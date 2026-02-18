Previous
Entrance! by happypat
Photo 4951

Entrance!

This very large revolving door to the entrance of the foyer of the hospital.
It has only just been restored & now works very well.
Our son in law took me again today. Always nice to have company & Harry enjoyed a chat with someone different than me!
Phone call to arrange his coming home on Friday. He’s having his cannula moved to his upper chest area in the morning…..sounds quite a big job….someone did call it a small operation.

He likes the ward he’s on…..they are a cheerful bunch, much more relaxed.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
