Entrance!

This very large revolving door to the entrance of the foyer of the hospital.

It has only just been restored & now works very well.

Our son in law took me again today. Always nice to have company & Harry enjoyed a chat with someone different than me!

Phone call to arrange his coming home on Friday. He’s having his cannula moved to his upper chest area in the morning…..sounds quite a big job….someone did call it a small operation.



He likes the ward he’s on…..they are a cheerful bunch, much more relaxed.

