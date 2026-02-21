Previous
I made it! by happypat
I made it!

Bad timing with Harry’s illness this year! Lots if you will know I go to my annual Daniel O’Donnell dinner dance around this time of the year.
I couldn’t see myself being able to go this year as Harry is not very mobile & I couldn’t leave him on his own. Unfortunately Cathy & Garth away in Newcastle helping Lydia move into her first house.
Never mind Harry’s sister & two friends rallied round & sat with him. They had fish & chips & quite enjoyed their night.

I stayed for about three hours & was able to enjoy the meal & Daniel’s company.

I have the good fortune sitting next to him…..we have all known him at least 30 years.

It didn’t finish until 3.15 am so I missed a lot plus his company at breakfast!!

Ever mind I was grateful for what I got!

A nightmare journey home in the dark & the rain though.. M55….M6…M1…..M65.

Only took me 40 minutes though.

Harry & I are in a good routine now in the morning!
Do a bit, rest a bit than do a bit more.

We were quicker at the clinic too today too. Home for 1.40pm.
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful photo and a lovely break for you , I am sure it is much easier in having Harry home again , and good to have so quickly in settling into a daily routine to suite you both ! fav
February 23rd, 2026  
julia ace
Great you got to go for a while as I know how much you enjoy event with Daniel and knowing Harry was in good care.
February 23rd, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely photo of the two of you!
Glad you & Harry have got into a routine.
February 23rd, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Goodness! You are so privileged to be able to talk to Daniel let alone sit by him! You must be tired with all that driving too. Your days will be full.
February 23rd, 2026  
