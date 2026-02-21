I made it!

Bad timing with Harry’s illness this year! Lots if you will know I go to my annual Daniel O’Donnell dinner dance around this time of the year.

I couldn’t see myself being able to go this year as Harry is not very mobile & I couldn’t leave him on his own. Unfortunately Cathy & Garth away in Newcastle helping Lydia move into her first house.

Never mind Harry’s sister & two friends rallied round & sat with him. They had fish & chips & quite enjoyed their night.



I stayed for about three hours & was able to enjoy the meal & Daniel’s company.



I have the good fortune sitting next to him…..we have all known him at least 30 years.



It didn’t finish until 3.15 am so I missed a lot plus his company at breakfast!!



Ever mind I was grateful for what I got!



A nightmare journey home in the dark & the rain though.. M55….M6…M1…..M65.



Only took me 40 minutes though.



Harry & I are in a good routine now in the morning!

Do a bit, rest a bit than do a bit more.



We were quicker at the clinic too today too. Home for 1.40pm.