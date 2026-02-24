Connie on holiday!

Our granddaughter got the keys for her first house last Friday so Cathy & Garth went up to move her in & do some decorating. Of course you’re ever sure at what state the place will be when you actually get inside.

Lots of cleaning in the kitchen & they have been stripping wallpaper & painting.

Long days & they are very tired & stiff at the end if the day but Cathy says she’s enjoying it. I can tell by her voice she is.



We would have looked after Connie but not possible at the moment but she loves the beach as does Lydia so Tynemouth beach is her happy place & reward for being a patient dog while they are busy.



What a great day it was yesterday up there.