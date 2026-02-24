Previous
Connie on holiday! by happypat
Photo 4954

Connie on holiday!

Our granddaughter got the keys for her first house last Friday so Cathy & Garth went up to move her in & do some decorating. Of course you’re ever sure at what state the place will be when you actually get inside.
Lots of cleaning in the kitchen & they have been stripping wallpaper & painting.
Long days & they are very tired & stiff at the end if the day but Cathy says she’s enjoying it. I can tell by her voice she is.

We would have looked after Connie but not possible at the moment but she loves the beach as does Lydia so Tynemouth beach is her happy place & reward for being a patient dog while they are busy.

What a great day it was yesterday up there.
24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great shot of sand , sea and sky , and only a few folk about !!
February 24th, 2026  
carol white ace
Nothing like the beaches in Northumberland, best in the country
February 24th, 2026  
Hazel ace
A fab expanse of deep blue sky!
February 24th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
What a great place to run
February 24th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
A super shot of the beach and lovely to hear about Lydia's first house. Didcyou mean Tynemouth beach Pat, rather than Tyneside? We know some of the beaches in that area, as we grew up there. Such a lovely coastline
February 24th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely beach!
February 24th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady Yes I did Judith…..I must change it! Mind is a bit slow by this time of the night! Thank you.
February 24th, 2026  
