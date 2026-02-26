Past times

Every month Harry delivers the local free magazine called Focus.

As he’s ill at the moment I did the job the other day while he slept after his clinic visit.

Delivering about 300 copies mostly by car dropping off at various places but delivered by hand down Well Lane where we used to live five years ago.

It’s quite a while since I was there last so interesting to see how things looked.



Most of you will recognise this house.

Our home for twenty years where we ran our dairy farm.

New windows I see & they have altered the back & kitchen. I would live to see it but no one around to be invited in.



Another clinic day & blood test results for Harry. Infection number has gone down but 6 weeks were still mentioned…..we have done two!!



Sorry I am slow at comments but the time flies away on me!

I appreciate all your kind comments.

