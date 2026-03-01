Hospice Charity Shop

This is our recently opened village charity shop. It’s a little Aladdin’s cave as you can see.

So much variety & it’s just a pleasure to pop in & explore.

Open seven days a week so I pop in now & again as I love small vintage brooches .

I wear them on sweaters, jackets etc. I never pay more than a couple of pounds so feel I can treat myself.

Nothing new in yesterday but he did tell me they are opening upstairs too…..exciting!

I never thought I would get excited about a charity shop!



The organisers are to be congratulated on the way everything is displayed, they work hard!

