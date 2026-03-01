Previous
Hospice Charity Shop by happypat
Photo 4958

Hospice Charity Shop

This is our recently opened village charity shop. It’s a little Aladdin’s cave as you can see.
So much variety & it’s just a pleasure to pop in & explore.
Open seven days a week so I pop in now & again as I love small vintage brooches .
I wear them on sweaters, jackets etc. I never pay more than a couple of pounds so feel I can treat myself.
Nothing new in yesterday but he did tell me they are opening upstairs too…..exciting!
I never thought I would get excited about a charity shop!

The organisers are to be congratulated on the way everything is displayed, they work hard!
Carole Sandford ace
Ooh lots to see, a great place to have a mooch around!
