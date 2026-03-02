Communication star

The sunset at the end of our road highlighted the pole with the telephone wires.



Iv’e had a busy day today pruning the Cornus Alba shrub in the garden. It’s green bin day tomorrow so took a chance while it was fine & Harry asleep.

I know that this shrub shows red branches in the winter but they only turn red on the new growth.

It has to be cut back hard around now.

Not a job I enjoyed as it was very wet underfoot & the branches were had to be chopped up a bit to fit in the bin. I’ve about another three bins before I will get rid of it all.



Harry hasn’t seen it yet, I think he will say what the heck have you been doing? He likes lawns but knows nothing about flowers. It does look rather drastic!