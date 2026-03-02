Previous
Communication star by happypat
Photo 4959

Communication star

The sunset at the end of our road highlighted the pole with the telephone wires.

Iv’e had a busy day today pruning the Cornus Alba shrub in the garden. It’s green bin day tomorrow so took a chance while it was fine & Harry asleep.
I know that this shrub shows red branches in the winter but they only turn red on the new growth.
It has to be cut back hard around now.
Not a job I enjoyed as it was very wet underfoot & the branches were had to be chopped up a bit to fit in the bin. I’ve about another three bins before I will get rid of it all.

Harry hasn’t seen it yet, I think he will say what the heck have you been doing? He likes lawns but knows nothing about flowers. It does look rather drastic!
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 2nd, 2026  
Brennie B
Wow. Lovely .love how the pole really stands out . Was lovely see you last weekend Pat..xxx hugs
March 2nd, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Great title! Good thing it's winter over there - the lawns don't need mowing!
March 2nd, 2026  
