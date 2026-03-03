Previous
Three little maids……The Mikado by happypat
Three little maids……The Mikado

First thought if this title as soon as this photo popped across from NZ.
It’s only now when I’ve posted it I see there are only two & the other one is a little boy……sorry young man!
Nina on a school trip to a sunflower farm


Harry & I have had a long busy day today. We didn’t get back from the clinic until 1.30pm as his port was blocked so all had to be renewed in the other arm.
A quick lunch then off to the hairdressers as we both looked like scarecrows.
We had a visitor wait g when we got home. Supper & finally a sit.
Harry is asleep already!

Oh by the way Nina is in the middle.
