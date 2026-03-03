Three little maids……The Mikado

First thought if this title as soon as this photo popped across from NZ.

It’s only now when I’ve posted it I see there are only two & the other one is a little boy……sorry young man!

Nina on a school trip to a sunflower farm





Harry & I have had a long busy day today. We didn’t get back from the clinic until 1.30pm as his port was blocked so all had to be renewed in the other arm.

A quick lunch then off to the hairdressers as we both looked like scarecrows.

We had a visitor wait g when we got home. Supper & finally a sit.

Harry is asleep already!



Oh by the way Nina is in the middle.