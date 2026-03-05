Car wash

I was lazy today & pulled into the car wash facility on my way to Garstang.



Our son in law took Harry to the clinic this morning so I took the chance to go shopping.

These lads make a great job & as my car is black I like to pay for it to be dried as it goes blotchy if it’s sunny.



I’ve always been fascinated how they use this old mangle to squeeze the water out of the chamois leather cloths.



It works a treat & there even a drum underneath to catch the water.



Just noticed they have an old sofa to sit on when they get the chance,