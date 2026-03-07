Sign up
Previous
Photo 4964
Story time
Late posting tonight & no photo today so here is one from NZ .
Bedtime story time for Nina & Tessie.
No need to comment.
7th March 2026
7th Mar 26
4
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5838
photos
115
followers
82
following
1360% complete
4957
4958
4959
4960
4961
4962
4963
4964
Tags
great
,
nz
,
granddaughters
julia
ace
All attention on the book.. love it.
March 7th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Always so important!
March 7th, 2026
Sarah Bremner
ace
The best of times 😄
March 7th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Sweet photo.
March 7th, 2026
