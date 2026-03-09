Previous
Cheery daffodils. by happypat
Photo 4965

Cheery daffodils.

These lovely small double daffodils are brightening up our front garden wall.

Fourth week of our IV clinic visits.

Slow & steady progress although the walking without the frame is in very early days.
As soon as the antibiotic drip stops & Harry js feeling better we must really start in the walking exercise.

9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1360% complete

Beverley ace
Beautiful cheerful daffs…. Glad Harry’s doing well…
March 9th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous Pat - I so love the double daffs. which I always think of as " old fashioned daffs"! Pleased to hear that Harry's progress is steady albeit slowly !
March 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
The double daffs are so pretty! Glad Harry is making some progress.
March 9th, 2026  
julia ace
Always lovely to see the first colour after winter.. Keep up the good work team..
March 9th, 2026  
