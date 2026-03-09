Sign up
Previous
Photo 4965
Cheery daffodils.
These lovely small double daffodils are brightening up our front garden wall.
Fourth week of our IV clinic visits.
Slow & steady progress although the walking without the frame is in very early days.
As soon as the antibiotic drip stops & Harry js feeling better we must really start in the walking exercise.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
4
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5839
photos
115
followers
82
following
1360% complete
View this month »
4958
4959
4960
4961
4962
4963
4964
4965
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th March 2026 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
daffodils
Beverley
ace
Beautiful cheerful daffs…. Glad Harry’s doing well…
March 9th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous Pat - I so love the double daffs. which I always think of as " old fashioned daffs"! Pleased to hear that Harry's progress is steady albeit slowly !
March 9th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
The double daffs are so pretty! Glad Harry is making some progress.
March 9th, 2026
julia
ace
Always lovely to see the first colour after winter.. Keep up the good work team..
March 9th, 2026
