Racing queen by happypat
Racing queen

Spotted outside the clinic this morning! This lady is not for holding back!
Ferrari adventure model!

I’ve noticed a real different community around mostly elderly folk we meet inside the clinic.
Other people with walkers, wheelchairs, crutches & generally a whole different community perhaps we wouldn’t notice when we are fit & well.

They all smile & ready for a chat as Harry makes his slow way along to the IV department.

Good progress today as he’s used his walking stick more around the house. Didn't work along the corridors of the clinic though…..the floors are shiny & look slippery, puts him off.
This afternoon he took the fancy walker belonging to next door along the garden a bit.

We noticed the hedges are sprouting greenery!!
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a de-luxe model puts my battered model ( battered in getting it in and out of the car) looking very shabby - but it suffices! So pleased to hear that Harry is making good progress with his walking albeit with a little aide ! I'm sure it cheers him up !
March 10th, 2026  
