morning papers

I popped into the library this morning, I’m just coming to the end of the book I’m reading so hoped to pick up the next one in line….no joy sadly!

What a great place for these older gentlemen to sit in the sun & read the papers.

It must put the day on nicely.



Talking if older gentlemen, Lydia has moved into quite an older community & my word how they are looking after her.

She came back from work & George from one side if her had taken her refuse bin in & Frank on the other side had taken in her parcel of her new microwave. He insisted on carrying round for her into her kitchen as it was too heavy for her.

She says he’s around ninety & wobbly but so kind.

Apparently all the neighbours were a bit worried when they heard the previous owner had sold to a young girl.

Lovely for her being in a lovely friendly community..

Community is everything for our personal well being I think.