Previous
morning papers by happypat
Photo 4967

morning papers

I popped into the library this morning, I’m just coming to the end of the book I’m reading so hoped to pick up the next one in line….no joy sadly!
What a great place for these older gentlemen to sit in the sun & read the papers.
It must put the day on nicely.

Talking if older gentlemen, Lydia has moved into quite an older community & my word how they are looking after her.
She came back from work & George from one side if her had taken her refuse bin in & Frank on the other side had taken in her parcel of her new microwave. He insisted on carrying round for her into her kitchen as it was too heavy for her.
She says he’s around ninety & wobbly but so kind.
Apparently all the neighbours were a bit worried when they heard the previous owner had sold to a young girl.
Lovely for her being in a lovely friendly community..
Community is everything for our personal well being I think.
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hazel ace
I like your pov here, Pat. And how lovely to hear of the kindnees of Lydia's elderly neighbours. She probably brightens their day too......
March 11th, 2026  
KWind ace
A nice bright spot for reading!
March 11th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
How lovely for Lydia, us older folks know how to be good neighbors. Your photo today is wonderful, calming and peaceful too.
March 11th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
You can almost feel the warmth of the sun through the window.
Lovely that Lydia has kind neighbours.
March 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact