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14 years ago by happypat
Photo 4969

14 years ago

We were in NZ at the Maungatautari Mountain Which is a large sanctuary & restoration project.
Prior to that we had sailed down Lake Karapiro with lunch on board.
The mountain was quite an amazing place & you had to pass through special entrances that kept all predators out.

There was a film crew from a Children’s TV program & they were filming a baby Kiwi which was quite a a rare thing to see, I’m trying to remember more but there is a Kiwi in the background.

A memorable day…
Hopefully @julzmaioro will put me right if I’ve got stuff wrong!
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Beverley ace
'lovely happy memories pat... theres something so special about our past photos... its also so fun to discover them again;
beautiful photo's of you both.
March 13th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely memories Pat, and a lovely photo of you!
March 13th, 2026  
KWind ace
Lovely photo of you, Pat!!
March 13th, 2026  
Hazel ace
Such a beautiful photo and so good to see your lovely smile, Pat. 💕
March 13th, 2026  
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