14 years ago

We were in NZ at the Maungatautari Mountain Which is a large sanctuary & restoration project.
Prior to that we had sailed down Lake Karapiro with lunch on board.
The mountain was quite an amazing place & you had to pass through special entrances that kept all predators out.
There was a film crew from a Children’s TV program & they were filming a baby Kiwi which was quite a a rare thing to see, I’m trying to remember more but there is a Kiwi in the background.
A memorable day…
Hopefully @julzmaioro will put me right if I’ve got stuff wrong!
beautiful photo's of you both.