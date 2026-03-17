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Hellebore by happypat
Photo 4972

Hellebore

I thought my Hellebore deserved a photo on its on…….plus I haven’t anything new today again.
This pink one is quite nice, I haven’t anything new a shirk one but it’s on soil & is a bit splashed with wet soil. Thus one is nowhere near any dirty soil so looks a bit more presentable. Can’t say they are my favourite flowers though.

A little disappointing at the clinic this morning as Harry’s blood tests showed raised infection.
Not much & the nurse explained that they can fluctuate but disappointing.
We do not want to have to go beyond six weeks if possible!
The first time that’s happened. She told him to keep using the walker & not so much just with the waking stick as it might have put pressure on his back….

Onwards & hopefully upwards! Our fifth week of daily visits to the clinic which is 9 miles away. Luckily it’s quite a straight forward journey down the M55.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Judith Johnson ace
It's beautiful. I love hellebores and have several. I do hope Harry will pick up soon. Beat wishes, love and hugs x
March 17th, 2026  
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