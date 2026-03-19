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Into the light! by happypat
Photo 4974

Into the light!

Unearthed when I pruned a large overgrown shrub. I think they are enjoying the sunshine on their faces!

Not sure what this flower is called….i tried to identify them on my flower App but no result.
I think they might be Celandines
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Hazel ace
I think they are celandines, yes, Pat! I think your iPhone could identify them if you press the little circle with an i in the middle of it - that's how I can use mine....
March 19th, 2026  
Janice ace
Nice cheerful colour, they will probably thrive now they have light!
March 19th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
My app says, Lesser Celandine and also known as Marsh Pilewort , Fig - Crowfoot. Think I like Celandine better. Seems to be a type of buttercup which is more well known.
March 19th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
What a nice surprise! They are sweet!
March 19th, 2026  
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