Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4974
Into the light!
Unearthed when I pruned a large overgrown shrub. I think they are enjoying the sunshine on their faces!
Not sure what this flower is called….i tried to identify them on my flower App but no result.
I think they might be Celandines
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5848
photos
114
followers
81
following
1362% complete
View this month »
4967
4968
4969
4970
4971
4972
4973
4974
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th March 2026 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
garden
Hazel
ace
I think they are celandines, yes, Pat! I think your iPhone could identify them if you press the little circle with an i in the middle of it - that's how I can use mine....
March 19th, 2026
Janice
ace
Nice cheerful colour, they will probably thrive now they have light!
March 19th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
My app says, Lesser Celandine and also known as Marsh Pilewort , Fig - Crowfoot. Think I like Celandine better. Seems to be a type of buttercup which is more well known.
March 19th, 2026
Lou Ann
ace
What a nice surprise! They are sweet!
March 19th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close