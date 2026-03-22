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Sunday morning……. by happypat
Photo 4977

Sunday morning…….

A very different walk on the beach this morning!
For a start it was much colder…..no wind but no sun either so it felt much cooler,
The tide wasn’t up as much so we could walk on the damp sand so it was so much easier.
Connie isn’t actually in the photo but I thought it would be good in black & white!

I true to get her to have a dip in the sea to wash the sand off but she says she had been in enough …… my car is an absolute disgrace. I did have a go getting the worst out but will book it in for a valet when all this travelling is done with.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Beverley ace
lovely times with connie..
March 22nd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace

A timeless photo in b/w Pat,
March 22nd, 2026  
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