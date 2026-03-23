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Dancing in the light…. by happypat
Photo 4978

Dancing in the light….

Behind Squires Gate Tram depot & at the end of the promenade I saw this couple practising their dance steps.
They were unconcerned about people walking past, no music but he seemed to be teaching her the steps.
It was rather lovely to see.

Number one son in NZ has a birthday today.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 23rd, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Wonderful to see! Happy birthday No 1!
March 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
how beautiful... awesome photo
March 23rd, 2026  
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