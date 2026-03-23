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Previous
Photo 4978
Dancing in the light….
Behind Squires Gate Tram depot & at the end of the promenade I saw this couple practising their dance steps.
They were unconcerned about people walking past, no music but he seemed to be teaching her the steps.
It was rather lovely to see.
Number one son in NZ has a birthday today.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Pat Knowles
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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details
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7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
21st March 2026 12:13pm
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pier
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steps
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dancing
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blackpool
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end……..practising
Joan Robillard
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Lovely
March 23rd, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful to see! Happy birthday No 1!
March 23rd, 2026
Beverley
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how beautiful... awesome photo
March 23rd, 2026
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