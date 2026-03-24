Previous
Murmuration by happypat
Photo 4979

Murmuration

While I was on the beach last weekend I noticed these birds swooping low over the sea…..dipping & diving & skimming the water.
I had no idea what sort of bird they were.
When I got home I googled & discovered they were starlings.
Now I know Starlings very commonly do this especially at dusk & also starling are dark aren’t they?
Well it turns out they mumurate in the daytime too & as the sun hits the underside & the silvery bits on their wings they look white as they do here.
It was very graceful


It’s been a terrible day….so much rain ……we have lit the wood burner.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1364% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Well caught! I love to see them do this.
March 24th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Awesome capture
March 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact