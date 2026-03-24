Murmuration

While I was on the beach last weekend I noticed these birds swooping low over the sea…..dipping & diving & skimming the water.

I had no idea what sort of bird they were.

When I got home I googled & discovered they were starlings.

Now I know Starlings very commonly do this especially at dusk & also starling are dark aren’t they?

Well it turns out they mumurate in the daytime too & as the sun hits the underside & the silvery bits on their wings they look white as they do here.

It was very graceful





It’s been a terrible day….so much rain ……we have lit the wood burner.