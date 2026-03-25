Hi Five!!

Our family has a bit of a friendly competition doing Wordle everyday.



We all all vary who takes the crown but normally Jack or Garth tend to do the best with me & Cathy sometimes doing well. I’m normally a four line one so average!



The other day Cathy & Garth rose to the top…….high five!



Well today Harry was signed off from our daily trip for his antibiotic infusion.

His blood levels are normal thank goodness.

Monday he has an appointment with the spine consultancy at Preston Royal Infirmary & on Tuesday an MRI scan in Fleetwood.



If all clear we are signed off! 👏🏻🙏🏻