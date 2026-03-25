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Hi Five!! by happypat
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Hi Five!!

Our family has a bit of a friendly competition doing Wordle everyday.

We all all vary who takes the crown but normally Jack or Garth tend to do the best with me & Cathy sometimes doing well. I’m normally a four line one so average!

The other day Cathy & Garth rose to the top…….high five!

Well today Harry was signed off from our daily trip for his antibiotic infusion.
His blood levels are normal thank goodness.
Monday he has an appointment with the spine consultancy at Preston Royal Infirmary & on Tuesday an MRI scan in Fleetwood.

If all clear we are signed off! 👏🏻🙏🏻
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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julia ace
Im a four average as well.. Good to keep your brain working.. but some days it really does test you.
March 25th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro I always look at your score when you send it as you do it the night before us……I say oh dear Julz has taken more lines so it must be hard & vice versa!
March 25th, 2026  
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