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The Big Dipper by happypat
Photo 4981

The Big Dipper

The last seaside photo.
I’ve been out briefly to the village today but forgot to take a photo so into the spades.

Walking back to the car & if you look carefully you can see the top of the Bug Dipper ride in the very large amusement park.
The large building is the Squires Gate tram depot.

Even looking at it gives me the jitters……..only granddaughter Alex in NZ likes fair ground rides in our family.

We have both been tired today…..come off the treadmill at last!

No need to comment as it’s just a filler!
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Beverley ace
lovely capture...
March 26th, 2026  
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