Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4981
The Big Dipper
The last seaside photo.
I’ve been out briefly to the village today but forgot to take a photo so into the spades.
Walking back to the car & if you look carefully you can see the top of the Bug Dipper ride in the very large amusement park.
The large building is the Squires Gate tram depot.
Even looking at it gives me the jitters……..only granddaughter Alex in NZ likes fair ground rides in our family.
We have both been tired today…..come off the treadmill at last!
No need to comment as it’s just a filler!
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5856
photos
114
followers
81
following
1364% complete
View this month »
4974
4975
4976
4977
4978
4979
4980
4981
Latest from all albums
4975
4976
872
4977
4978
4979
4980
4981
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd March 2026 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
Beverley
ace
lovely capture...
March 26th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close