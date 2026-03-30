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Lady Farmers meeting by happypat
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Lady Farmers meeting

We have had quite a day today.
Up early for an appointment at Preston Royal Infirmary.
An X-ray & blood tests & a meeting with the spinal team.
So very glad Cathy took us as parking is a nightmare at Preston plus she was able to talk to the consultant & more importantly hear what he said.
Home & then straight out for me to our monthly Lady Farmers meeting.
The gardener from Lytham Hall gave us a very interesting talk about his life in flowers & an insight into filming for Gardeners World.
Every minute of filming takes one hour…so his seven minute slot took seven hours!
I struggled hearing again as he had a very soft voice!

Feet up tonight before another busy day tomorrow!

Harry managed very well as there was quite a bit of walking today.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Gillian Brown
Sounds like an interesting talk. Those blue curtains are very eye-catching.
March 30th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Well done Harry and hope the meeting was encouraging for him.
I can't hear well with a soft voiced speaker either! That's why I ended up learning Lipreading and BSL. Enjoy your rest
March 30th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
@casablanca It didn’t help Casa that he walked from side to side so when his back was to me I couldn’t lip read. It wasn’t cheap to have him so it would have been good for them to have equipped him with a head microphone!
March 30th, 2026  
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