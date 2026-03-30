Lady Farmers meeting

We have had quite a day today.

Up early for an appointment at Preston Royal Infirmary.

An X-ray & blood tests & a meeting with the spinal team.

So very glad Cathy took us as parking is a nightmare at Preston plus she was able to talk to the consultant & more importantly hear what he said.

Home & then straight out for me to our monthly Lady Farmers meeting.

The gardener from Lytham Hall gave us a very interesting talk about his life in flowers & an insight into filming for Gardeners World.

Every minute of filming takes one hour…so his seven minute slot took seven hours!

I struggled hearing again as he had a very soft voice!



Feet up tonight before another busy day tomorrow!



Harry managed very well as there was quite a bit of walking today.