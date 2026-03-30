We have had quite a day today.
Up early for an appointment at Preston Royal Infirmary.
An X-ray & blood tests & a meeting with the spinal team.
So very glad Cathy took us as parking is a nightmare at Preston plus she was able to talk to the consultant & more importantly hear what he said.
Home & then straight out for me to our monthly Lady Farmers meeting.
The gardener from Lytham Hall gave us a very interesting talk about his life in flowers & an insight into filming for Gardeners World.
Every minute of filming takes one hour…so his seven minute slot took seven hours!
I struggled hearing again as he had a very soft voice!
Feet up tonight before another busy day tomorrow!
Harry managed very well as there was quite a bit of walking today.
I can't hear well with a soft voiced speaker either! That's why I ended up learning Lipreading and BSL. Enjoy your rest