Fleetwood Street view MRI scanner

A very boring photo sadly but it’s all I have. Not even my phone as in the rush to leave the house I used Harry’s.

Full body MRI scan today. They put dye round his veins so he was in over an hour.

As it was an outside van there was nowhere to wait & I had no idea how long he would be so I kept popping back to see if he was ready.

Quite a chilly wind too.

Really hope this was the last appointment & all clear now,



We can’t praise the care given over this last couple of months.

Everyone says the National Health Service is broken but we have had nothing but excellent care in every department Harry has been in.



All free too! Rather amazing!



We rarely go to Fleetwood but every road is wide & easy to negotiate. There used to be a very communal feel to the town.