It has to be chocolate today!

Strangely this is the first Easter Egg we have eaten for the last few years.

Cathy gave it us before they went off to Scotland for a week

I don’t know why we haven’t eaten Easter eggs something to do with weight I expect but we opened it & the weight detail will start tomorrow. 5 lbs off before summer please!

Harry is OK as he’s been ill.

Roast lamb & I made a rice pudding with the extra pint of milk we were given.





Wishing you all a very Happy Easter & many blessings! 🐥🐣🐥