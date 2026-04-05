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It has to be chocolate today! by happypat
Photo 4989

It has to be chocolate today!

Strangely this is the first Easter Egg we have eaten for the last few years.
Cathy gave it us before they went off to Scotland for a week
I don’t know why we haven’t eaten Easter eggs something to do with weight I expect but we opened it & the weight detail will start tomorrow. 5 lbs off before summer please!
Harry is OK as he’s been ill.
Roast lamb & I made a rice pudding with the extra pint of milk we were given.


Wishing you all a very Happy Easter & many blessings! 🐥🐣🐥
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Lou Ann ace
Oh I love Chocolate Easter eggs too. Happy Easter! I’m glad Harry feels better.
April 5th, 2026  
Beverley ace
i had a chocolate treat today... i hope harry continues to feel a bit better everyday...

Question for you... i would like to post something to Casablanca... would you consider sharing her address?
its not a surprise if i ask her myself.... i remember you meet up ...


April 5th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
There is a saying that “ a little of what you fancy does you good”. Enjoy it 🐣
April 5th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Easter to you and Harry - may this day be a beginning as Harry gathers strength - It has been a tiring time for both of you . A little chocolate will sweeten the mood ! I had intended to buy a pkt of those choc mini eggs, but was so long in the cue at the tills that I forgot . Perhaps just as well as I am trying to loose a pound or two ! ( so hard when we grow older ! ) We also had lamb for lunch today too - very enjoyable !!!
April 5th, 2026  
PhotoCrazy ace
Happy Easter!
April 5th, 2026  
Sarah Bremner ace
Happy Easter to you both, and enjoy your eggs. We've had some chocolate too but mostly go for dark chocolate now 🤤
Hope the travels to Scotland were ok... It's been very wild in some parts these last few days 🙄 but lovely in sunshine!!
April 5th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Roast lamb and rice pudding sounds lovely. Happy Easter to you and Harry
April 5th, 2026  
Allison Williams ace
That looks like a very large mini egg!
April 5th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Glad to hear Harry is feeling better - not a good time to get ill but he must be full of antibiotics which might help. Chocolate is one pleasure to enjoy when you get older - forget about the weight!
April 5th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
enjoy Pat 🐣
April 5th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh yum
April 5th, 2026  
Babs ace
Sounds like a lovely Easter. I am not a huge chocolate eater, but I do like some milk chocolate occasionally. David on the other hand has chocolate every day, ha ha
April 5th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
I agree whole heartedly
April 5th, 2026  
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