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Haircut day! by happypat
Photo 4991

Haircut day!

A trip to the hairdressers this morning.
I took this from my seat opposite Harry.

I was very careful to block myself out of course!

7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details

carol white ace
Nicely captured
April 7th, 2026  
julia ace
Cleaver shot..
April 7th, 2026  
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