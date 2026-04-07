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Previous
Photo 4991
Haircut day!
A trip to the hairdressers this morning.
I took this from my seat opposite Harry.
I was very careful to block myself out of course!
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th April 2026 11:07am
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hairdressers
carol white
ace
Nicely captured
April 7th, 2026
julia
ace
Cleaver shot..
April 7th, 2026
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