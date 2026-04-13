Ingredients

Cathy & I took Connie a walk down by the river this afternoon.

We walk down the side of the Cartford Inn & two chefs were picking ingredients from the greenhouse.



A busy day….i did a job I’ve been meaning to do for ages, sorting clothes.

Anything I haven’t worn for two years & more has gone in a bag for the Charity shop.

All my winter stuff is going up into the loft tomorrow.

I aimed for a capsule wardrobe…..aimed but it’s a way off that but at least I can hang things up easier.



Tired today as I was up late last night watching the end of the golf.