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Ingredients by happypat
Photo 4997

Ingredients

Cathy & I took Connie a walk down by the river this afternoon.
We walk down the side of the Cartford Inn & two chefs were picking ingredients from the greenhouse.

A busy day….i did a job I’ve been meaning to do for ages, sorting clothes.
Anything I haven’t worn for two years & more has gone in a bag for the Charity shop.
All my winter stuff is going up into the loft tomorrow.
I aimed for a capsule wardrobe…..aimed but it’s a way off that but at least I can hang things up easier.

Tired today as I was up late last night watching the end of the golf.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot Pat, and well done on the wardrobe sort out. I should do the same, I have too many coats!
April 13th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
April 13th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Ooo thats a good job done... well done!!
great for the chefs to pick fresh produce...
April 13th, 2026  
Hazel ace
You have done well as I have only been thinking of sorting my clothes!
April 13th, 2026  
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