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Previous
Photo 4998
Colours of Spring
I took this photo the other evening as the rain came in.
All the trees with their different colours against the darker sky.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th April 2026 7:42pm
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spring
,
garden
,
showers
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love the way heavy cloud and rain brings out colours.
April 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
It could even be Autumn with all those colourful tree colours ! - but I can understand the evening light afyer the shower and those ominous clouds in the sky !
April 14th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful colours!
April 14th, 2026
Lesley Aldridge
ace
You have some lovely trees and shrubs there Pat, especially the blossom tree.
April 14th, 2026
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