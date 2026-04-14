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Colours of Spring by happypat
Photo 4998

Colours of Spring

I took this photo the other evening as the rain came in.
All the trees with their different colours against the darker sky.

14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love the way heavy cloud and rain brings out colours.
April 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It could even be Autumn with all those colourful tree colours ! - but I can understand the evening light afyer the shower and those ominous clouds in the sky !
April 14th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours!
April 14th, 2026  
Lesley Aldridge ace
You have some lovely trees and shrubs there Pat, especially the blossom tree.
April 14th, 2026  
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