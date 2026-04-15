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Blossom time by happypat
Photo 4999

Blossom time

I’ve had an afternoon off this afternoon so drove to our out of town shopping area where the nearest Marks & Spencer’s shop is.
A couple of tops & a pair of brown jeans. I actually bought the usual dark indigo but on my way out saw the brown ones & changed them.
Not a a brown lover normally but they look different & a change.
All good prices too.
I stopped on the way home & popped into the shop that sells mobility aids & I bought a handle for our shower. We have one already put in when we built the house but it’s in the wrong place.
I stood at the side of the road as I came out to take a photo of these wonderful flowering cherry trees.
They line the whole road for about a mile. In front & behind me.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Barb ace
Absolutely gorgeous! I love flowering trees but we have nothing to compare with this here!!
April 15th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 15th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
So lovely
April 15th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely display of blossom. Fav 😊
April 15th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
They look lovely!
April 15th, 2026  
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