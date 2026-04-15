Blossom time

I’ve had an afternoon off this afternoon so drove to our out of town shopping area where the nearest Marks & Spencer’s shop is.

A couple of tops & a pair of brown jeans. I actually bought the usual dark indigo but on my way out saw the brown ones & changed them.

Not a a brown lover normally but they look different & a change.

All good prices too.

I stopped on the way home & popped into the shop that sells mobility aids & I bought a handle for our shower. We have one already put in when we built the house but it’s in the wrong place.

I stood at the side of the road as I came out to take a photo of these wonderful flowering cherry trees.

They line the whole road for about a mile. In front & behind me.