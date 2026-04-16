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William's new fire engjne by happypat
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William's new fire engjne

Proper title Aviation Rescue FireFighting (ARFF) vehicle or airport fire engine to everyone else.

William arrived back from Batley this morning & he’s very happy with the new engine.

He tested it & they even drove along the M62 to try it out at an airport.

The company makes these fire engines for all over the world. They have made 86 engines for Iraq very recently.

Been out for fish & chips tonight.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Judith Johnson ace
Sounds like a great engine. They must be doing well if they've made so many for Iraq.
April 16th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful - it looks a great engine !
April 16th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Great news to read. brilliant...
April 16th, 2026  
julia ace
Looks very smart.. Be on the job at Rotorua AP very soon..
April 16th, 2026  
carol white ace
Very nice
April 16th, 2026  
Dianne ace
What a fabulous looking engine. It’s so nice you got to have William visit you!
April 16th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Super looking engine.
April 16th, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Oh my what a great fire truck! All over the world, wow!
April 16th, 2026  
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