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Previous
Photo 5000
William's new fire engjne
Proper title Aviation Rescue FireFighting (ARFF) vehicle or airport fire engine to everyone else.
William arrived back from Batley this morning & he’s very happy with the new engine.
He tested it & they even drove along the M62 to try it out at an airport.
The company makes these fire engines for all over the world. They have made 86 engines for Iraq very recently.
Been out for fish & chips tonight.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Pat Knowles
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@happypat
Year 16 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
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Judith Johnson
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Sounds like a great engine. They must be doing well if they've made so many for Iraq.
April 16th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Wonderful - it looks a great engine !
April 16th, 2026
Beverley
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Great news to read. brilliant...
April 16th, 2026
julia
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Looks very smart.. Be on the job at Rotorua AP very soon..
April 16th, 2026
carol white
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Very nice
April 16th, 2026
Dianne
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What a fabulous looking engine. It’s so nice you got to have William visit you!
April 16th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Super looking engine.
April 16th, 2026
Lou Ann
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Oh my what a great fire truck! All over the world, wow!
April 16th, 2026
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