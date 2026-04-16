William's new fire engjne

Proper title Aviation Rescue FireFighting (ARFF) vehicle or airport fire engine to everyone else.



William arrived back from Batley this morning & he’s very happy with the new engine.



He tested it & they even drove along the M62 to try it out at an airport.



The company makes these fire engines for all over the world. They have made 86 engines for Iraq very recently.



Been out for fish & chips tonight.